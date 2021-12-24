Everyone’s favorite messy, fictional househusbands, “Real Husbands of Hollywood,” is coming back to BET as a limited series under the name “More Kevin, More Problems.”
Six episodes from the upcoming season will stream exclusively on BET+ beginning Feb. 10, 2022.
The original cast members will reprise their roles: Nelly, Kevin Hart, Boris Kodjoe, Nick Cannon, Duane Martin, J.B. Smoove, and Robin Thicke. Angela Rye and Michele Weave join the cast and other surprise celebrity guests.
Hart, Chris Spencer and Ralph R. Farquhar created the series in 2012 after it appeared as a sketch on the BET Awards. It debuted on BET in 2013 and aired for five seasons before concluding in 2016. The series narrates the daily activities of Hart and other celebrities acting as fictitious roles of themselves while they stroll Hollywood. The show is a parody with a comedic spin on inspiration from Bravo’s The Real Housewives franchise.
