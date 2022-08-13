Nelly and Ashanti sparked more controversy by reuniting in a performance of “Body On Me,” following Irv Gotti’s comments about being heartbroken about he and Ashanti’s former relationship.
The timing of the reunion comes after Murder Inc CEO Gotti appeared on an episode of N.O.R.E.’s Drink Champs podcast, and revealed how he found out the former lovers were a couple.
Not disclosing the year he learned the news, Gotti told N.O.R.E. that, while watching an NBA game, he saw the pair walk out and perform together, leaving him surprised because he was allegedly in a romantic partnership with her around the same time.
Nelly, Ashanti, JaRule, Ma$e, Lil Jon, and others headlined the “My 2000s Playlist” concert last weekend in Oakland, California.
The show was already booked before the new “Drink Champs” episode, but the former couple still managed to leave the internet buzzing after their set.
Some believe the appearance could be a petty jab at Gotti’s expense, which is potentially true after hearing Nelly ask Ashanti if she would join him in floor seats at an upcoming NBA game.
Nelly and Ashanti first began dating in 2003, and dated for over a decade before calling it quits in 2014.
