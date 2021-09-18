“Have it your way.” Like the Burger King slogan, University City native and diamond-selling rapper Nelly, and other artists now have combination meals crafted to their liking.
The combos were released Sept. 12 in partnership with BK’s “Keep It Real” meals campaign. Nelly’s ‘Cornell Haynes Jr.’ meal, his birth name, comes with a Whopper with cheese, small fries and a small Sprite. BK says it has removed more than 120 artificial ingredients from its menu, but guarantees customers won’t notice a taste difference.
“We put every single food item that had a change associated with it through some exhaustive consumer testing so that we could ensure that not only the ingredient matches or is better than its prior taste,” Burger King’s chief marketing officer Ellie Doty told CNN.
