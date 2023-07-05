Sources close to the St. Louis native told TMZ he acquired a $50 million deal for 50% ownership of his catalog, including eight studio albums and several #1 singles.
The rapper partnered with the company HarbourView Equity Partners to secure the deal. His catalog includes mega-hits "Hot in Herre" Country Grammar," "Shake Ya Tailfeather," and more.
Nelly or HarbourView have yet to said which records will now belong to the latter.
