Nelly will be honored with “I Am Hip Hop” recognition at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards. Ten years ago, he presented the honor to LL Cool J.
Grandmaster Flash, Salt ‘N’ Pepa, MC Lyte, Scarface, Lil Wayne, Lil Kim and Master P have also received the honor.
“I am honored to receive this award and humbled to be in such great company of past artists who have received this award,” Nelly said in a press release. “I have been blessed to work with some incredible people in my career, making 22 years go by in the blink of an eye. This award isn’t just about Nelly; it is about my fans, BET, and the people that continue to support me and allow me to do what I love to do.”
The 2021 Hip Hop Awards ceremony is scheduled for recording in Atlanta on Friday, Oct. 1, and will premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at 8 p.m. on BET.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.