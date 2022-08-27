Speaking of Andy Cohen, the executive producer of Real Housewives of Atlanta is relieved that former cast member NeNe Leakes has dropped her racial discrimination lawsuit against him, Bravo, and other executives.
According to People, the 54-year-old "dismisses this action and all claims asserted by Leakes without prejudice." Leakes will be able to re-file the lawsuit if she wishes.
In April, Leakes filed a lawsuit against Bravo, NBCUniversal, production companies True Entertainment and Truly Original, executives from the companies, and Cohen. She alleged that they allowed a racist and hostile work environment.
Radar Online reported that court documents detailed a cast trip to Spain during the 10th season where family members or husbands were not invited. The suit claimed exceptions were made for the more “favorable” cast members.
“These were the rules, and they were supposed to apply to everyone,” the suit read.
“But, as often happened, a second set of more favorable rules seemed to apply to white [cast member] Kim Zolciak-Biermann.”
Sources: That Grape Juice, New York Post, CBS News, People, Radar Online
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.