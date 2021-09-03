Gregg Leakes, businessman and husband of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes died from colon cancer at age 66 on Sept. 1.
According to a statement confirmed by his publicist Ernest Dukes, Gregg died “peacefully in his home surrounded by family.
“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife NeNe Leakes,” Duke said.
“We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family and allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.”
Recently NeNe was recorded telling guests at her Atlanta lounge, The Linnethia, that Gregg could potentially lose his battle with colon cancer.
In footage acquired by popular entertainment blog OnSite, NeNe is seen communicating with customers who labeled her rude for not saying happy birthday. In response, she began sharing her personal pain with them.
“My husband is transitioning to the other side,” she told the room before turning to acknowledge those who called her out.
“You don’t know what we’re dealing with right now. We walked in this lounge because we had to walk in this lounge because this is our business. So, when people approach and say, ‘You’re rude because you don’t want to say happy birthday,’ my husband is at home dying. I don’t want to say ‘happy birthday,’ okay?”
Gregg was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2018, but it went into remission after treatment. NeNe confirmed in June that the cancer had returned.
“If you’ve ever been around somebody who’s had cancer before, he’s different,” she said at the time. “He’s different.”
“I’d love for everybody to pray for Gregg, that would be beautiful. Pray for his strength,” NeNe said, adding, “And pray for me too.”
The couple married in 1997, divorced in 2011 and remarried in 2013.
