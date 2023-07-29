What better way to celebrate hip hop turning 50 this year than to recognize hip hop’s most impactful female rappers? Netflix is releasing a documentary series in August featuring some of hip hop's most influential female rappers.
“This timely limited doc series recontextualizes the role the irrepressible women of hip-hop played throughout the revolutionary genre’s 50 years by reinserting them into the canon where they belong: at the center, from day one to present day,” Netflix wrote in the series summary on YouTube.
“Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop” is a four-episode docu series chronicling female rap icons and how their contributions to the genre have changed the game for the younger generations. The series will highlight Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, and more.
“We have been through a lot,” Latifah says in the docuseries trailer. “We have stood back up, and we’ll always keep standing back up.”
The series also features current rappers Latto, Tierra Whack, and more. Viewers will also have the chance to learn more about top record labels, stylists, journalists, and more.
“By giving flowers to originators like Sha-Rock and Roxanne Shanté or hearing real talk from contemporary superstars like Saweetie and Coi Leray, Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop contextualizes the history of the music that changed the world within the wider social, racial, and political landscape of the times and, crucially, through a female lens,” the synopsis divulges according to Okayplayer.
The docuseries was executive produced by Dream Hampton, Troy Carter, Raeshem Nijhon, Carri Twigg, MC Lyte, Nicole Galovski, Justin Simien, and Jennifer Ryan.
Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop will launch exclusively on Netflix on Aug. 9, 2023.
