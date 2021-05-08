May 1 would have been Gianna Bryant’s 15th birthday. In January 2020, she and her father basketball legend Kobe Bryant died with seven others in a helicopter crash. Since the tragedy, Vanessa Bryant has worked to preserve their legacies through her sports foundation, Mamba Mambacita, which aims to empower young girls who are athletes.
The new Mamba and Mambacita apparel line has been launched in honor of Gianna and Kobe. It features tie-dyed sweat suits with ‘Mambacita’ written across the front in bold red letters and a red heart with the number two inside on the left pant leg to symbolize Gianna's basketball jersey number.
Proceeds will be donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.
