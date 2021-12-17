According to various reports, an unnamed source claims they saw Megan and her former best friend Kelsey Nicole fighting before she was shot in the foot.
During the preliminary hearing on Tuesday, a detective allegedly testified the witness saw the gun’s light flash closer to Kelsey than Lanez.
“The muzzle flash detail is corroborated by the gunshot residue found on the other female’s hands,” Shawn Holley, Lanez’s attorney said.
She also said Megan’s account of what happened that night has been inconsistent, and she failed to state key information to law enforcement.
“We look forward to the opportunity to cross-examine her at trial about the numerous inconsistencies in her story,” Holley said.
Megan accused Lanez of shooting her in the foot last July as she was walking away from a vehicle they both were in.
