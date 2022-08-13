New details have been released regarding rapperMystikal’s latest rape charge. Mystikal, born Michael Lawrence Tyler, was recently arrested for reportedly violently attacking a woman on July 30 in Prairieville, Louisiana.
Reports from allhiphop.com claim the rapper attacked the woman because he thought she stole $100 in cash from him.
He allegedly punched, choked, and pulled the woman’s braids out of her head, then took her keys and cellphone and blocked her from leaving the scene.
Mystikal’s lawyer Roy Maughan says he and the victim are in a long-term relationship.
The victim allegedly helped Mystikal look for the money, and while looking, she told law enforcement that she found a “crystalline” substance in one of his drawers. Investigators found he had meth, Xanax, heroin, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia in his home.
The unnamed woman says Mystikal displayed extreme mood swings throughout the evening, from being upset about the money to apologizing for his actions.
She said Mystikal prayed with her, covered her in rubbing alcohol to wash away her “bad spirits,” and then allegedly threw her on a bed before raping her.
Mystikal is currently detained without bond, and Maughan is furious about it.
“We’re extremely disappointed that the judge decided he needed to hold Mr. Tyler without bond,” Maughan said. Mystikal is facing [additonal] first-degree rape, false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery (strangulation), simple robbery, and simple criminal damage to property.”
