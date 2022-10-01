Nia Long has broken her silence after learning her longtime partner, Ime Udoka, Boston Celtics coach violated franchise rules by having a consensual relationship with a female staff member.
“The outpouring [of] love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Long said. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”
The Celtics suspended Udoka for the 2022-2023 NBA season after a lengthy independent investigation. Details haven’t been revealed due to privacy concerns of the involved parties. However, Celtics governor Wyc Grousbeck said the suspension is reasonable.
“This felt right, but there’s no clear guidelines for any of this,” Grousbeck said. “This is really a conscious, gut feel, and being here for 20 years, I’m responsible for the decision, ultimately.”
Udoka released a statement, apologizing to the players, fans, Celtics organization, and his family.
“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down,” Udoka said. “I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”
Long and Udoka began dating in 2010. They share a son together, who was born in 2011. They became engaged in 2015.
