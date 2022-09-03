It has been almost a month since the arrival of Nick Cannon’s son Legendary with model Bre Tiesi - and Cannon is expecting his ninth child.
Cannon posted an Instagram video of him posing for maternity photos with model Brittany Bell, confirming his third child with her.
“Time Stopped, and This Happened…” Cannon captioned the post showing the two being affectionate and playing with their 5-year-old son Golden and 1-year-old daughter Powerful.
He also included the hashtags “Sunshine” and “SonRISE” in the post, which could be an indicator that the two are expecting another baby boy.
Cannon held Bell’s stomach in the video while they wore coordinated outfits. Golden and Powerful also joined them in a few pregnancy announcement photos too.
Cannon admitted in June that he wanted to have more children.
In addition to his children with Bell and Tiesi, he is also the father of 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, who is currently pregnant and hasn’t revealed who the father of the child is yet. In December 2021, Cannon’s 5-month-old son Zen with Alyssa Scott died from a malignant brain tumor diagnosis.
