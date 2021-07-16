Nick Cannon proudly admits there’s no mistake about his growing number of offspring.
He addressed his fatherhood of numerous children on his Power 106 show, Nick Cannon Radio, and he asked JT from the rap group City Girls for life advice.
Her response was that he should “wrap it up,” which translates to he should consider wearing condoms.
Cannon responded, saying his children aren’t accidents.
"I’m having kids on purpose," Cannon said. "I don't have no accident."
His comments came after welcoming a child, Zen, with model Alyssa Scott on June 23. Zen is his seventh child, and his fourth child in less than a year with three different women.
Cannon said they weren’t “birthed from a toxic situation.”
“Trust me, there’s a lot of people I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t,” Cannon said. “The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant.”
He added, “You only live once. That’s true. I always say you only get one trip around the ride.”
Ten days before Zen’s birth, Cannon had welcomed twin boys Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa. He also had a baby girl in December with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell, their second child, following 3-year-old son Golden.
He also has 9-year-old twins with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, son Moroccan, and daughter Monroe.
