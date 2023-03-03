Eric Holder Jr, The man convicted of murdering Nipsey Hussle has been sentenced to 60 years to life in person. Holder fatally shot Hussle in 2019 at The Marathon Clothing Store, the store Hussle founded in the South Los Angeles neighborhood where he grew up.
“I am very mindful of what was presented as to Mr. Holder’ mental health,” Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke said II. “I am also mindful of the devastation caused to the victims and their families. I believe this sentence balances the two.”
Herman “Cowboy” Douglas gave an impact statement about his childhood friend Hussle, and testified during the trial.
“Nipsey was my friend, he was like a son, he was like a dad,” Douglas said “Our community right now, we lost everything, everything we worked for. One man’s mistake, one man’s action, messed up a whole community.”
Lauren London, Hussle’s widow and the mother of his two children, nor did any members of his family attend the trial or gave an impact statement.
