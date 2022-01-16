Founding member of the R&B group, Force M.D.’s Jessie Lee Daniels’ death was confirmed via Facebook on Tuesday, Jan. 4. He was 58.
No cause of death has been announced.
“To one hell of a entertainer ‘Jessie D’ of legendary Force MDs. He ate, sleep and breathe music everyday,” Force MDs’ Facebook message. “Please put a heart up for him. He was loved!!!!!!!!!! To the family, friends and fans today we lost a real talent. Our condolences goes out to his siblings, kids and the Force MDs….”
Born July 4, 1963 in Staten Island, New York, he and his nephews Stevie D. Lundy, Antoine “T.C.D.” Lundy and Rodney “Khalil” Lundy formed Force MDs (MD stands for Musical Diversity) in 1981. Later their friends “Trisco” Pearson and Charles “Mercury” Nelson joined.
