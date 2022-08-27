T’yanna Wallace, daughter of the late Notorious B.I.G., posted her boyfriend Tyshawn Baldwin’s $1 million bond after he was arrested in an alleged hit-and-run accident which left three people injured, including a mother and her toddler.
Baldwin, the father of Wallace’s infant daughter, allegedly fled police during a traffic stop in Queens, New York, and then crashed into a group of pedestrians. He surrendered to police six days later and was arrested.
A $1 million bond was ordered for Baldwin by Judge Scott Dunn. Paperwork reportedly shows Wallace placed her $1.5 million Brooklyn home as bond to obtain Baldwin’s release.
Baldwin was arraigned on 17 counts including first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and endangering the welfare of a child
He could face up to 25 years in prison if convicted.
Wallace is one of B.IG.’s two children. The late rapper’s other child is Chris Wallace, also known as C.J. Wallace.
Read the full story on New York Post’s website.
