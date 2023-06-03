While we all were told Offset, Takeoff and Quavo are cousins. The truth has come out.
In a recent interview with Variety, Offset reveals he isn’t biologically related to Takeoff or Quavo. However, Quavo is in fact Takeoff’s uncle; he’s three years older. Offset became friends with the two in sixth grade.
Offset also talked about the impact Takeoff’s murder has had on his mental state.
"It's hard for me to talk about [expletive] right now. I've never talked about this stuff," he said. "Seriously. Talking about Take is hard, man. Talking about all this [expletive] is hard. That’s why I don't, to be honest. That [expletive] hurts. Like, it’s gonna put me in a mood, and I don’t want to get in that mood."
"Some things I don't never tell nobody. He's not here. That [expletive] feels fake, bro," Offset added. "I get through my day thinking it's fake. And I don’t say nothing to nobody about it."
Takeoff born Kirshnik Khari Ball was fatally shot in Houston, Texas, on Nov. 1, 2022. He was 28.
