Yesterday Offset, one-third of the Atlanta rap trio Migos and his ex Oriel Jamie, owner of Jamie’s Studio and eyebrow artist, hosted a birthday party in St. Louis for their 7-year-old King Kody.
The public event hosted at popular entertainment promoter Black Ceasar’s downtown CBA Event Center was decorated with the theme “King Kody Hits 7 MPH.” Pictures of the young lad’s adorable face were plastered throughout the venue along with decals of the Lamborghini logo and racetrack flags.
Adorned in Christian Dior and dripping in diamond chains stunting like his famous father, Kody partied hard kids style with his peers.
Elliot the Entertainer of Circus Kaput entertained the young crowd with his impressive juggling skills. Everyone took selfies at the 360 photo booth.
The highlight of the main event was Kody’s debut performance with his celebrity kid friends YouTubers and Rappers KD Da Kid and Super Saiah.
He wowed the room following his father’s footsteps.
Guests ate a delicious three-tier cake topped with a crown and the number seven on the first tier.
In an Instagram post on March 3rd, Kody’s father recognized him in a birthday shoutout.
“Happy Bday KING KODY BIG 7 you are my TWIN I love you so much you getting so big on me but I’m proud of you son u make good grades and responsible at 7 love you 4L son,” Offset said.
Offset born Kiari Cephus has three other children Kulture with his wife Cardi B, Kalea, and Jordan.
Sources: Instagram
