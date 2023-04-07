Offset is unhappy with his former label Quality Control and he’s letting everyone on Twitter know. In a series of deleted tweets he accused QC of blocking him from dropping solo music.
“Never thought life be this [expletive] up,” he wrote while honoring Takeoff with the hashtag #LLTake. “I can’t drop music also.”
He didn’t mention the label by name, but he did state that Black people were holding him back, which could lead us to assume he’s referring to the Black-owned-and-operated Atlanta-based company.
Last August, Offset sued the label and alleged it ignored a deal that was negotiated in January 2021. Offset says he paid a generous amount for his solo artist rights, but QC didn’t acknowledge the deal and was attempting to declare ownership over his solo music catalog including his single “5431.”
“[Quality Control’s] wrongful interference with the upcoming release of Offset’s new music and continued instance of being credited as the owner of Offset’s new solo sound recordings is groundless and unjustified,” Offset’s lawyer said in a recent court filing.
