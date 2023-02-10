Offset set the record straight after J. Prince recently appeared on an episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game and accused the Migos member of “not being around Takeoff when he was alive.”
Prince said he had love for Quavo, but accused Offset of throwing rocks and hiding his hand.
“And the truth of the matter is, one can dance and do different things in front of different cameras and all that kind of [expletive],” Prince said. “In reality, the truth of the matter is you wasn’t really right there with Takeoff when he was alive, you know what I mean? So for you to be taking these positions that you’ve taken—and I’ve got people everywhere so I hear all kinds of things—I’mma just say this to you. Don’t ever put me in no position where I have to defend myself. That wouldn’t be healthy for you. I have to say that.”
Offset caught wind of Prince’s remarks and shut his claims down.
“How dare one of y’all n****s even speak on me and Take’s relationship?” he said. “ I don’t know you n****s from a can of paint, n***a. Y’all n****s don’t know how me and my brother rocked.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.