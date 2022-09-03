Offset’s is suing his label, Quality Control Records, as he continues a solo career. He accuses Quality Control of ignoring a negotiation contract in January 2021, according to documents secured by TMZ.
He claims he paid “a generous amount” for his solo artist rights, but QC will not recognize the deal. He contends the label is “inaccurately maintaining his new music,” including his Baby Keem-produced single, “54321.”
Offset is preparing to release his sophomore solo album, the follow-up to 2019’s “Father of 4.” He will drop his new song “Code,” featuring Moneybagg Yo, on Motown Records, the label he signed with as a solo act.
Although he’s signed to QC in partnership with Migos, he wants the court to state that QC doesn’t own rights to any music he’s created since Jan. 15, 2021.
Migos’ future is undetermined. In May, the group sparked disbandment rumors after unfollowing one another on Instagram and later backed out of their performance at the Governors Ball, stating there was a scheduling conflict.
All three members are pursuing respective solo careers, with Quavo and Takeoff now performing as the duo Unc & Phew. They’ve released the songs “Hotel Lobby” and “Us Vs. Them,” featuring Gucci Mane.
