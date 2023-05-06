Hearts Hands & Home, an ecumenical Christian housing collaborative, is partnering with The Carver Project to present “Housing in St. Louis: Building a Hopeful Future,” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11 at One Family Church, 4265 Shaw Blvd.
Nine local faith leaders, called the Oikos Group, recently presented $1.785 million to Hearts Hands & Homes during a ceremony at The Hub – Tabernacle Church, 3000 Prairie Ave.
The donation will help the organization continue to provide services to disenfranchised families in the region through affordable rental units, wraparound social services to support stable housing, and first-time homeownership programs.
Oikos members began meeting in September 2021 began meeting and share a mission “to unite hearts and hands to rebuild St. Louis, in the hope that that their partnership would be an ecumenical witness to Christian faith, love of neighbor and a model for collaboration across dividing lines.”
The group set a 2023 goal to help raise $3 to $6 million for Hearts Hands & Homes. Oikos members and their affiliated churches have committed the first $1.785 million.
The Hearts Hands & Homes agencies include Catholic Charities – Pathways to Progress; FT Holdings; Lutheran Development Group; Tabernacle Community Development Corp.; The FAM; and St. Joseph Housing Initiative.
Comprising Oikos are Pastor Darren Casper, St. Louis Metro; Rev. Jeff Cloeter, Christ Memorial Lutheran Church; Pastor Greg Holder, The Crossing Church; Bishop Michael Jones, Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church; Pastor Brent Roam, One Family Church; Rev. Mitchell Rozanski, Archbishop of St. Louis; Rev. Dr. Clay Smith, Central Presbyterian Church; Rev. Dr. Thurman Williams, Covenant Seminary, New City Fellowship; Bishop Lawrence Wooten, Second Assistant Presiding Bishop of The Church of God in Christ and Williams Temple Church of God in Christ pastor.
Gifts to Hearts, Hands, & Home can be made through any of the Oikos Group member churches or through a dedicated online giving portal administered by the Archdiocese of St. Louis (https://giving.archstl.org/Product/office-of ecumenical-and-interreligious-affairs/hearts-hands-homes-oikos-group-project).
The May 11 event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Please visit https://sendmestlouis.org/events/buildingahopefulfuture/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.