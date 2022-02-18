Icelene Jones, widow of the late rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard and administrator of his estate, has filed a lawsuit against Wu-Tang Productions claiming his estate? is owed at least $1 million in unpaid royalties.
The lawsuit, filed in New York Supreme Court, is directed toward a 1992 recording contract stating ODB is entitled to 50% of net royalties from the usage of his image or likeness.
According to the suit, “despite its repeated efforts and requests, the estate has been unsuccessful with obtaining payments and accountings from the defendant subject to the recording agreement for the sale of Wu-Tang Clan Recordings and ODB recordings since about 2011.”
RZA, Wu-Tang Productions founder and ODB’s cousin, told Page Six the lawsuit is “unfortunate.”
“We have been very supportive in providing economically to the family through the estate and to his wife and children on record and off record,” RZA said. “ODB’s potential share of those records are minimal, are dismal, but nevertheless after those products are recouped his prorated portion belongs to him.”
ODB died in 2004 from an accidental overdose.
