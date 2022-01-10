Amāori journalist Oriini Kaipara goes down in history as New Zealand’s first newscaster with sacred face markings to host a primetime news segment on national television.
Kaipara went viral following her first 6 p.m. broadcast for Newshbu, TV channel three.
"I was really elated. I was over the moon," Kaipara told CNN. "It's a huge honor. I don't know how to deal with the emotions."
Kaipara’s Christmas Day segment was the first of six consecutive days filling in for the show’s veteran anchors. Her gig continues through the month, and she could be called again in the future.
