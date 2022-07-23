Things that make you go, hmm, former “That’s So Raven” actor Orlando Brown recently sat down with comedian Funny Marco and made some eyebrow-raising comments about his relationship with Bow Wow.
When Marco asked Brown the last time he watched “106 & Park,” his response was he hadn’t watched the show since Bow last hosted it. Brown’s follow-up response was that he didn’t have an issue with him and that Bow has some bomb “a** p****.”
Of course, Bow discovered what he said and denied the allegations.
In a since-deleted tweet, he writes, “since when legends GOT TO speak on f***y? I’m filming my new tv show as we speak and preparing for a sold-out show at the o2 arena for the millennium tour in London. I'm a 35 yr old father i dont play them type games. You do know this bow u talking to right. I AM A BOY DAMON..”
Bow also said Brown should seek mental health assistance and his behavior is sad because he had the potential to be a more promising actor.
Brown assures his claims are factual and that Bow should “tell the truth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.