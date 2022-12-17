APatti LaBelle show was cut short on Saturday December 10, 2022 after a bomb threat posed danger at Riverside Theater in Milwaukee. LaBelle and the near-capacity crowd were forced to evacuate the theater.
"Regarding the bomb threat in the 100 block of W. Wisconsin, all patrons have been safely evacuated," Milwaukee Police Capt. Warren E. Allen Jr. said in an email statement Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. "Police are clearing the facility at this time. The investigation is fluid and ongoing."
In an additional statement provided at 1:13 a.m Sunday, Allen wrote: "The building was searched by K9 units. No explosive devices were discovered. There is no threat to the public at this time."
In a video captured by a fan, LaBelle is shown speaking with a guest who was celebrating her 70th birthday. LaBelle then receives a bouquet of flowers from another fan in the front row, when security guards abruptly approach her at the microphone, and escort her off the stage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.