Phylicia Rashad, award-winning actress and Howard University’s College of Fine Arts dean issued an apology to its students and parents after tweeting support of Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction being overturned.
In a letter, Rashad, an alumna of the university wrote, “This week, I tweeted a statement that caused so much hurt in so many people - both broadly and inside the Howard community. I offer my most sincere apology.”
“I am sorry,” Rashad continued. “I intend to earn your trust and your forgiveness. My remarks were in no way directed towards survivors of sexual assault.”
The letter came days after Howard wrote a statement saying Rashad’s tweet “lacked sensitivity towards survivors of sexual assault.”
“Survivors of sexual assault will always be our priority. While Dean Rashad has acknowledged in her follow-up tweet that victims must be heard and believed, her initial tweet lacked sensitivity towards survivors of sexual assault,” the statement reads.
Sources: People.com, Revolt.TV, Essence.com
