Cardi B’s resume keeps getting longer and longer. Not only is she a Grammy-winning rapper, actress, mom, and wedding officiant. Now she can add Creative Director in Residence for Playboy to her repertoire.
Playboy announced the news to its Instagram account Dec. 2.
"Today is a Playboymilestone: we want to welcome our first-ever Creative Director in Residence, the icon, @iamcardib to the family," the company said in a post.
Cardi’s introduction to her creative director duties began last weekend while celebrating the launch of Playboy’s new lifestyle brand, Big Bunny, at an Art Basel party in Miami.
She celebrated the new role in a statement posted to her Instagram.
"Introducing the FIRST EVER Creative Director In Residence at the legendary @playboy, it's ME!!!" she captioned her post. "Joining the @playboy family is a dream and I know yall are going to love what we put together 😏 I'm startin this party right . . . We're going to have soooooo much fun."
According to Forbes, Cardi’s new role includes founding Centerfold, a new creator-led platform similar to OnlyFans, where content creators interact directly with fans.
A post written by Playboy on Medium says the new site promotes the messages of "the most revolutionary voices of our day" through "digital covers, feature stories, interviews and, of course, striking and sensual pictorials. We will also arm our creators with access to content production, merchandise capabilities, blockchain integration and more."
