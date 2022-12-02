Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia are officially married! The happy couple married over the weekend in two separate ceremonies.
Friday, they tied the knot in a traditional Nigerian ceremony. Saturday, they wed with an American celebration.
Their Saturday nuptials happened at a Methodist church with 350 guests including Williams’ former Real Housewives of Atlanta peers NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, and Cynthia Bailey.
Williams walked down the aisle in a white lace Frida ball gown accompanied by her brother Hosea Williams III. Gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard sang “For Every Mountain” alongside a gospel choir and 40-piece orchestra.
"I definitely want the Lord to be in the place," Williams told PEOPLE before her nuptials. "I want the Holy Spirit to usher us into being a husband and wife. I'm from the south, so I love being in church. I've never been married in a church, and Simon's never been married in a church, so it's going to be a new experience for both of us."
They waited to exchange wedding bands until they met at the altar on Saturday.
"We call each other 'hubby' and 'wifey' all the time, but now it's going to be official, so I think I'm going to cry," Williams said. "Simon says he's not going to cry, but he's cried at home when we just talk about our relationship, so I think he's going to cry. I think we have a silent bet."
