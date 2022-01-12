Reginald Hudlin, Guy Torry, and Kelsey Grammer’s Grammnet Productions are bringing a “Phat Tuesdays'' docuseries to Amazon Prime Video.
“We are proud to celebrate the legacy of Phat Tuesdays and shine the spotlight on Guy Torry for his trailblazing efforts to give Black comedians their turn on stage in ‘90s Hollywood,” Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon Studios said. “The stories and first-person accounts that Hudlin and Torry help showcase in this docuseries are not only hilarious and entertaining, but powerful as well, and celebrate how the Black community came together to evolve comedy and entertainment.”
The three-part docuseries highlights Torry’s Phat Tuesdays at The Comedy Store. This groundbreaking comedy showcase helped jumpstart the careers of some of the most sought-after Black comedians in the industry. It is scheduled to air on Prime Video Friday, Feb. 4, worldwide in more than 240 countries and territories.
A Deadline article said the series chronicles the journey of how a trial and error circumstance assisting Black comedians proceeding the 1992 LA riots transformed into a victorious must-watch occurrence. People from various facets of life joined the showcase from icons, average everyday people to ex-convicts. Its purpose was to promote laughter and purpose for all, and it became the biggest comedy show in Hollywood during the 90s.
“Against all odds, Guy Torry created a venue where the next generation of comedy superstars could launch their careers and turned the lamest night of the week into the hottest, with the sexiest superstars in Hollywood showing up to laugh till they cried,” Hudlin said. “Phat Tuesdays tells that story and much more. It’s the funniest people on Earth explaining comedy from every perspective as an art form, as a business, and as a force for social change.”
Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey, and Dave Chappelle are a few of the stars who will make appearances in the series.
Torry will executive produce the show with Hudlin, who is also directing.
“I can’t wait for the world to experience the story of Phat Tuesdays,” Torry said. “It was more than a night of laughter—it was a movement. Phat Tuesdays was Black, bold, and brilliant. It was the best damn comedy show, period!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.