Queen of Memphis Rap and Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo died on New Year's day (Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023). She was 43.
Gangsta Boo, born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was found dead at approximately 4 p.m. Fellow Three 6 Mafia member DJ Paul posted a picture of her in memory without a caption on his official Instagram page.
Many hip-hop legends and peers to Gangsta Boo shared their condolences and disbelief in DJ Paul’s comments.
“Cannot believe this bro [crying emoji] tuff one,” Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony wrote.
“MAN WE WAS JUS TOGETHER 3 WEEKS AGO REST WELL QUENN [prayer hands emoji]” Lil Jon wrote.
The new generation of Memphis women rappers, GloRilla and Gloss Up expressed their gratitude to Gangsta Boo for always embracing them and the other up-and-coming Memphis emcees.
Both rappers shared screenshots of direct messages they had with Gangsta Boo, who gave them both their flowers and gave them much praise for their talent.
“normally don’t post screenshots but the fact that she reached out to me before anybody else had a clue who I was [crying emoji],” GloRilla wrote. “she always supported me & the girls way back before we blew up [100 symbol emoji] A REAL LEGEND there will never be another Gangsta Boo [prayer hands emoji]”
“Maneee @missyeahoe I Just Wanna Say Thank You For Always Speaking Life Into Me [crying emoji],” Gloss Up wrote. “Always Being Super Supportive & Positive To Me & My Frens ! I Told You I Wanted To Remix Your Song & I Executed It ! You Will Missed Lola [sad face emoji] [broken heart emoji].”
Gangsta Boo was known for being one of Three 6 Mafia’s leading ladies. Outside of her affiliation with Three 6 she has also had a successful solo career. One of her biggest hits is “Where Dem Dollas At.”
She most recently featured on Latto’s “FTCU” alongside GloRilla, which was released last month.
A cause of death hasn’t been revealed.
