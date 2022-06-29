R&B singer R. Kelly won’t be leaving prison anytime soon. The now incarcerated star was sentenced to 30 years on Wednesday, June 29, for sex trafficking charges, which he was convicted of for nine counts.
He was convicted in September for racketeering and violating the Mann Act, a guideline that prohibits transporting people across state lines for any unethical reasons. His sentence was more than 25 years.
“I know there are fans of R. Kelly who don’t believe us,” said one of the survivors who met R. Kelly when she was 17.
“I once lost hope in our justice system but you restored my faith, it’s a constant battle and I no longer live in silence. It is inhumane to endure sexual assault, sex trafficking, it is modern day slavery in plain sight.”
After his sentencing, Kelly is set to stand trial in August in Chicago on federal child pornography and obstruction of justice charges.
Read more information about the R. Kelly case on CNBC: R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison sex trafficking case (cnbc.com).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.