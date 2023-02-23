Disgraced R&B singer Robert Sylvester Kelly, 56, was sentenced again within a year after being found guilty on six counts: three counts of production of child pornography and three counts of enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity. The judge convicted him to 20 years in prison in a Chicago federal courtroom Thursday., Feb. 23, 2023.
This conviction follows his September conviction last year on charges of child pornography and three counts of enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.
Last September, Kelly’s Chicago federal trial was based on allegations from five minors who prosecutors alleged were abused by Kelly in the late 1990s by making explicit videos with four of them.
Following his 2021 conviction in a New York federal court, Kelly is serving a 30-year prison term for racketeering and sex trafficking. A motion for a new trial was denied last week.
US District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber ruled that Kelly would concurrently serve 19 years of the 20-year prison sentence.
In 2002, Kelly was indicted on child pornography charges for allegedly videotaping himself having sex with an unidentified underage girl, then acquitted in 2008.
Prior to the sentence, attorney Christopher Brown read from a statement given by one of Kelly's victims, identified as "Jane."
"I have lost my dignity due to Robert Kelly. I have lost my dreams due to Robert Kelly. I have lost my teenage years to Robert Kelly," he read. Another survivor described Kelly as "abusive” and “dominating” and said his behavior made her "suicidal.”
"I will forever be the girl that R Kelly peed on," Jane said through the attorney, referencing the infamous sex tape video shown during his trial, which showed Kelly urinating on a victim.
