Racists are outraged with a teaser trailer released last week of Disney’s live-action reboot of “The Little Mermaid” starring Halle Bailey. Many Black people, especially young girls were impressed to see a princess who looked like them. However, everyone didn’t appear to be happy with Ariel being casted as a Black woman. Not long after the trailer circulated the hashtag #NotMyAriel trended online.
“#notmyariel @DisneyStudios Any reason why everything has to be black? are you starting to realize people are fed up and frankly bored? You do realize this is doing the opposite with racism yeah? I bet you that the Hercules actor and meg will be black? #gowokegobroke,” one user wrote.
“Hollywood changes traditionally white characters into black while claiming that the reverse would be ‘black erasure.; What this tells us is that, by their own admission, they are engaged in white erasure. It’s just that we aren’t supposed to notice or complain,” another user wrote.
Many of the opposers argue “The Little Mermaid” should be played by a white woman since the story is based on a Danish fairytale. Luckily, the controversy didn’t boil over to young Black girls. There’s been a series of videos showing them happily reacting to the trailer on TikTok. The excitement jumps out through the screen as the young ladies are happy to see a send Black Disney princess (Tiana from Princess and the Frog was the first).
