Raekwon of the Wu-Tang Clan is now a happily married man. On Friday, June 30, he married his longtime girlfriend Jasmine in Dallas, TX. The couple share two children together and exchanged vows in front of some of the biggest names in entertainment including fellow Clan bandmates RZA, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, Nas, Fat Joe, and more.
Faith Evans sang at the wedding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.