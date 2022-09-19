PnB Rock, 30, was fatally shot Monday during a robbery at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles.
The slaying of the Philadelphia native happened at 1:23 p.m. at the Inglewood location of the popular chain. He was declared dead soon after at a nearby hospital.
Los Angeles police Capt. Kelly Muniz informed The New York Post the suspect waved their gun in the air and demanded Rock hand over his personal belongings. Rock’s jewelry was targeted.
“He shot the victim and ran out the side door to a getaway car and then fled the parking lot,” Muniz said.
Rock, born Rakim Hasheem Allen, was at the restaurant with his girlfriend, who shared an Instagram post tagging the location they were dining at.
Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles shared they are deeply saddened by Rock’s death in a statement on Monday night.
“His passing represents an enormous loss to each and every one of us. Our most heartfelt condolences, thoughts, and prayers go to the Allen family at this difficult time,” the statement said.
“The safety of our employees and guests are our utmost priority. We have and will continue to keep our place of business as safe as possible.”
Rock rose to prominence in 2015 after his smash single “Selfish” reached No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100.
