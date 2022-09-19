Ray J’s name may be synonymous with the tabloids, but in this case he doesn’t want smoke. He’s simply trying to prove a point and address what he believes is the truth.
The singer and actor who once appeared in a viral sex tape with his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian, slams her mother Kris Jenner for taking what he calls a fake lie detector test.
He addressed the matter by calling Jenner out in an Instagram post.
His post comes in response to Jenner’s appearance on the “Late Late Show with James Corden” where she responded to multiple questions Corden asked while she was attached to a polygraph machine.
On the episode, Jenner swears she had no involvement with Kardashian’s sex tape. John Grogan, the lie detector examiner, determined that was the truth.
Ray J also said in his post the test was inaccurate and created to paint him out to be a liar. He alleges he and Kardashian filmed three different tapes.
The singer claimed the former couple filmed three separate tapes. He shared what is assumed to be a sex tape contract stating both would receive $400,000 each in compensation.
The former couple dated in the 2000s and their controversial tape was released in 2007.
Kardashian and Jenner’s rep did not provide comment to Page Six on the matter.
