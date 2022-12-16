Relationship Guru and author Derrick Jaxn, and his wife, Da’Naia Jackson, have filed for divorce.
Derrick revealed in a social media post that after marriage counseling and finding other ways to save their marriage, the pair have instead decided to part ways.
“Over the past several months, my family and I have gone through many changes,” Derrick wrote. “Some of you have speculated while others of you have reached out to offer support as we privately established this new normal for ourselves and our beautiful children.”
“From falling in love as just teenagers, to becoming spouses and now co-parents, I’m grateful for the years we’ve spent together and wouldn’t trade them for anything. I was blessed to have such an amazing person in my life and will forever be thankful for all she’s meant to our family.”
They have been married for four years. Just three weeks ago, Da’Naia cursed people for speaking ill of her relationship.
In the clip, she says, “May the mercies of God be withdrawn from you. May your husbands and wives become widows. Let your children become fatherless. Let your seeds become vagabonds on the earth. Let the words of your mouth and the words of your hands be returned back to you. Let it go down your throat and choke you slowly until your days become few on the earth. The word of God says touch, not my anointed, and do my profits no harm. You’ve been warned.”
The couple was faced with public scrutiny last year after Derrick was exposed in a cheating scandal by a woman named Candice De Medeiros. Last year, De Medeiros revealed her and Derrick slept with each other multiple times including in the home he and his family shared. The situation caused many to question his credibility as a relationship expert.
After the scandal surfaced Derrick and Da’Naia appeared in a video addressing the matter and Da’Naia admitted she had forgiven him and they were ready to start a new chapter.
“I agree with people saying that there is no justification for bringing other women into our marriage … when I found out about it, I left,” Da’Naia said in the video. “I did not come back until I saw a shift or a change in his mentality.”
