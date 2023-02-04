Rickey Smiley’s oldest son, Brandon Smiley has died. He was 32.
“I lost my oldest son #BrandonSmiley this morning,” Smiley said in an Instagram video taken at an airport over the weekend.
“I’m okay, but please pray for my son’s mother Brenda, his siblings and his daughter Storm.”
Brandon died on Sunday, Jan. 29. A cause of death wasn’t given
Smiley also shared he now understands how it feels to lose a child after witnessing his grandfather mourn his father.
“Now I see … why he felt the way he felt,” he said. “My granddaddy went through this [expletive] with my dad and somehow, here I am going through the same thing my grandparents went through. So just pray for our family.”
