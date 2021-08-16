Rihanna, an internationally known pop star and entrepreneur now has a networth of $1.7 billion, thanks to her Fenty Beauty empire, according to FORBES.
She launched the company in 2017 as an inclusive cosmetics line for all demographics of people. She owns 50% of the company and has accumulated $1.4 billion in less than five years.
She has since added Savage x Fenty, a lingerie line; Fenty Skin, a skin care company; and a fragrance Fenty Parfum.
Savage x Fenty accounts for most of Rihanna’s earnings, according to Forbes.
“I’ve been slowly evolving throughout the fashion world,” Rihanna said.
“First wearing it, buying it, being recognized for my style and then collaborating with brands. I never just wanted to put my name on something and sell my license.” She told the New York Times in 2019.
She is the world’s wealthiest musician and the second highest-earning woman in entertainment after Oprah Winfrey.
Sources: www.pagesix.com, www.essence.com, www.tmz.com, www.npr.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.