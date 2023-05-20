Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s son’s name is now out to the world. The Daily Mail secured a copy of the birth certificate of the couple’s son which reveals his name is RZA. Rocky confirmed it.
The Daily Mail reports RZA’s full name is RZA Athelston Mayers. His first name comes from the Wu-Tang clan rapper RZA and he shares his father’s middle name.
Last weekend RZA celebrated his 1st birthday.
“WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN,” Rocky wrote in an Instagram caption. “HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA.”
