Rihanna is expecting! She revealed it during her Super Bowl Halftime performance last Sunday. Her representative also confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter
While descending onto the field from a floating stage, she opened her red tracksuit revealing her stomach as she rubbed it.
"OH MY GOD RIHANNA IS PREGNANT AGAIN," one user wrote on Twitter.
"Ok so everyone just googled “rihanna pregnant” right," another added.
Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child, a baby boy, just nine months ago.
