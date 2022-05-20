Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie brand is headed to stores in St. Louis, Chicago, Detroit, Atlanta, Long Island, New York, Newark, New Jersey and the state of Delaware. The brand’s official Twitter account shared the exciting announcement earlier this month.
“Y’all were so good to us during our #SavageXIRL debut, we just had to Xtend the Xperience,” the account wrote. “That’s right, we’re Xcited to announce the opening of SIX new retail locations. See you soon: #ChicagoIsSavage #NYisSavage #ATLisSavage #DetroitIsSavage #STLisSavage #DEisSavage.
Its first storefront location in Las Vegas opened in January and has netted $125 million in sales, according to the company. Savage X Fenty comes in sizes XS to 4XL. The brand raised $310 million in the Series C funding round operated by Neuberger Berman.
Savage X Fenty was released in 2018 and is co-owned by LVMH, a French luxury conglomerate that also owns shares in Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and Fenty skin lines. Rihanna owns a 30% stake in Savage X Fenty. The line is reportedly thinking about an IPO that could raise $3 billion. No further details have been announced besides “see you soon.”
