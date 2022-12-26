Rihanna has finally shared images of her adorable baby boy with the world. She recently shared a video of her son to her official TikTok account. She captioned the video “Hacked.”
In the 45-second clip, she shows her son laughing in his car seat. “You’re trying to get mommy’s phone,” she asks while he reaches for her phone. He then holds her phone and coons, then attempts to place the phone in his mouth.
Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, welcomed their first child in May of this year. The couple hasn’t revealed their son’s name yet. In the months following his birth, they haven’t posted any images of him to their social media.
