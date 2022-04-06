Socialite and reality TV starBlac Chyna isn’t new to the tabloids. She finds herself yet again embroiled in social media drama. This time it involves parenting troubles with her children’s respective fathers Rob Kardashian and Tyga.
In now-deleted tweets, Chyna addressed privileges she has had to give up as an alleged single mother without child support.
“I had to give up 3 of my cars…my reasons…morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA.” She said in the tweets, “Single no support and child support.”
Kardashian responded in the comments to the post The Shade Room shared claiming he’s the primary caregiver of their daughter Dream.
“I pay 37K a year for my daughter’s school,” Kardashian wrote. “I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would I pay child support lol?”
Tyga also chimed in addressing Chyna’s request for child support is ridiculous
“I pay 40K a year for my son's school & he lives w/me mon-sat. Why would I pay child support lol.”
