Her small role as Robyn in The Best Man is one of Sanaa Lathan’s earliest screen appearances.
In an interview with Jemele Hill on the “Jemele Hill is Unbothered” podcast, she said producers were originally interested in her doing a different role.
“It’s funny because they wanted me to come in for Candy, for Regina Hall’s part.” she said.
The classic 1999 film journeys the love and relationships of former college friends played by Nia Long, Morris Chestnut, Monica Calhoun, Terrence Howard, Melissa De Sousa, and Harold Perrineau. Lathan plays Taye Diggs’ love interest.
The characters are opposites of one another. Robyn is a chef working toward launching her business, while Candy is a stripper that uses her money to pay for school.
When she was asked about playing Candy, she said, “Well I would have had to…well, I don’t know if I would have gotten that.”
