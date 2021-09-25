Sarah Dash, co-founding member of the R&B/rock group Labelle, famous for the song “Lady Marmalade” died on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at 76.
“We were just onstage together on Saturday [Sept. 18] and it was such a powerful and special moment,” Patti Labelle said in a statement. “Sarah Dash was an awesomely talented, beautiful and loving soul who blessed my life and the lives of so many others in more ways than I can say. I could always count on her to have my back. That's who Sarah was ... a loyal friend and a voice for those who didn't have one.
“She was a true giver, always serving and sharing her talent and time. I am heartbroken, as I know all of her loved ones and fans are. But I know that Sarah's spirit and all that she has given to the world lives on. And I pray that her precious memory brings us peace and comfort. Rest in power my dear sister. I love you always!”
The biggest hit of her career with Labelle is “Lady Marmalade,” from the group’s 1974 album Nightbirds, which reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Soul Singles (now Hot R&B/Hip-Hop songs) charts. It was voted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2003 and the National Recording Registry in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.