Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian are expecting baby number two.
The tennis superstar revealed her growing baby bump on the red carpet of the 2023 Met Gala on Monday, May 11.
Williams wore a plunging Gucci dress with sheer sleeves, a white tulle skirt, and a layered pearl necklace with a matching headband.
“I’m feeling good. I can breathe. I can stop not hiding,” Williams said while on her way inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Before walking the red carpet she announced her pregnancy to her Instagram followers.
“Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala,” she captioned the photo while holding her stomach.
Williams and Ohanian married in November 2017 and they had their first child Oympia September 2017.
