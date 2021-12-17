Shantel Jackson, also known as Miss Jackson, broke her silence on Tuesday about why she and Nelly decided to end their seven-year relationship.
She made an appearance on The Real and said their split was a mutual decision.
“My ex and I, we didn’t end on bad terms,” she said. “When we started our relationship, I was always on the road with him—traveling out of the country, going to concerts, all that good stuff. But then, when it came to a point where I was home more often, building my company Shoe Gummi or just working on my brand, [...] we started to grow apart.”
She said with the breakup they’ve decided to take time and reflect on if they will eventually get back together.
“I feel like it’s important that we take the time to just do it,” she said. “Personally, I feel like it’s important for me because if our relationship is gonna come back, it’s gonna come back. If this break is going to stop that, then it’s kind of inevitable, if that makes sense.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.